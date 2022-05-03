Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 6,000 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.74% of Kelly Services worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kelly Services by 76.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 63,787 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Kelly Services by 20.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,929,000 after buying an additional 130,857 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.61. 2,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,238. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.02. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $772.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

KELYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Kelly Services Profile (Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.