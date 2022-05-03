Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 5,200 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.18% of Hillenbrand worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,242,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,939,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,743,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 314,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,265,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $42.85. 6,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,745. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Hillenbrand Profile (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.