Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at Argus

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Argus from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.86.

Shares of PKG opened at $160.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

