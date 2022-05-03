Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on May 13th

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.81 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.