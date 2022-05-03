Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Given New GBX 400 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 700 ($8.74) to GBX 400 ($5.00) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ONTTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.87) to GBX 710 ($8.87) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised Oxford Nanopore Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company.

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTC ONTTF opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.97. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.