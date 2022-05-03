Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

OUT stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,276.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Outfront Media by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,856,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,420,000 after buying an additional 2,381,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Outfront Media by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,194,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 228,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

OUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

