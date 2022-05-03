Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.97.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 280,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,718. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.92.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $333.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 39.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,852,000 after purchasing an additional 101,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

