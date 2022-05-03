O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Lowered to $788.00 at Truist Financial

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ORLY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $720.25.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $610.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $688.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $670.05. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $519.32 and a 12-month high of $748.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 61,766.83% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,433,000 after buying an additional 53,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after buying an additional 99,285 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,885,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

