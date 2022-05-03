Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.17.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

OPCH stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Option Care Health has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $30.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 20.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Option Care Health by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,032,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 296,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 206,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.