Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.17.
OPCH stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Option Care Health has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $30.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42.
In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 20.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Option Care Health by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,032,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 296,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 206,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.
Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
