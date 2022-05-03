Oppenheimer Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $155.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.62.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $103.13 on Friday. Roku has a twelve month low of $83.72 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.24 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.99.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,946 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,874. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.