OpenOcean Trading 5% Lower This Week (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. OpenOcean has a market cap of $12.31 million and $3.50 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00221471 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.00453587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00038909 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71,936.60 or 1.90029166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

