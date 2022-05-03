Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Shares of OMC opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.37. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $704,112 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

