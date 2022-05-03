Offshift Price Down 71.9% This Week (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001911 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $307,419.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Offshift has traded 71.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,809.05 or 1.00089592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00046782 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001473 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,228,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

