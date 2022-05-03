Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Down 44.9% in April

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the March 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.64. 990,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,974. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

