Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE NXN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 294,822.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

