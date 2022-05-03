Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
NYSE NXN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
