Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.20-18.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.70.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.21. 4,033,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $55.68 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.43.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,943,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,114,000 after buying an additional 572,942 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Nutrien by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

