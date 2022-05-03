Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 383,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Nucor makes up about 3.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $43,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

NUE traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.21. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $85.43 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.98.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.