Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,067 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $5.58 on Monday, reaching $145.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,284,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,538,499. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.36. The firm has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 112.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

