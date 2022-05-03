Northwest Bancshares Inc. Takes Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 115.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after buying an additional 1,451,022 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,620,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after buying an additional 690,619 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 136.9% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after buying an additional 864,352 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 5.8% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

TLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of Telos stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,731. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $542.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.06. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

