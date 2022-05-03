Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 257 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,330,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,813. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 77.59%.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

