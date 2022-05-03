Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $144,491,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $140.76. 5,083,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,108. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

