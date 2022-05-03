Northwest Bancshares Inc. Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,741. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

