Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Barings LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,348,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $9.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.33. 56,638,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,809,695. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.97. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $568.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

