Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys New Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after buying an additional 523,406 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 576,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.47. 10,348,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,708,680. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

