Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,755 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,133,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,974,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,429,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,822,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,837. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 21.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.00) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

