Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires 592 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

AFL traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $57.30. 3,250,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

