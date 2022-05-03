Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,306. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.50 and a 200-day moving average of $276.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.44.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

