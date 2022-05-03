Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) PT Raised to €9.60 at Credit Suisse Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.60 ($10.11) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 123 to SEK 113 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.60 ($11.16) to €10.40 ($10.95) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €12.60 ($13.26) to €11.40 ($12.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.49.

OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.12. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Nordea Bank Abp’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

