Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €32.00 ($33.68) to €24.00 ($25.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS NKRKY traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,416. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $21.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

