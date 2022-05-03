NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 159,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NLSP stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,961. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 3,145.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60,548 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NLS Pharmaceutics by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NLS Pharmaceutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

