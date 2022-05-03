NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $165.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.41.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $126.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.32. The firm has a market cap of $198.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 611.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,397 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 473,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.