NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.50 to $11.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.70.

NEX stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $509.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

