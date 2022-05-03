NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $628-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $624.26 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.18-0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,746. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,905.91, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,972 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $12,601,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,668,000 after purchasing an additional 486,441 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

