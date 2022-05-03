NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.18 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.04. 374,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,905.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,972. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

