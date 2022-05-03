NewYorkCoin (NYC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $29.00

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $29.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.53 or 0.00261322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014962 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002875 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.