NewYork Exchange Market Capitalization Reaches $37.10 Million (NYE)

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, NewYork Exchange has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One NewYork Exchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.23 or 0.00013823 BTC on major exchanges. NewYork Exchange has a total market cap of $37.10 million and $520,604.00 worth of NewYork Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002351 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000951 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NewYork Exchange Profile

NYE is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2019. NewYork Exchange’s total supply is 381,966,631 coins and its circulating supply is 7,090,060 coins. NewYork Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nyecoin1 . The official message board for NewYork Exchange is medium.com/@media_38301 . NewYork Exchange’s official website is www.nyecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYork Exchange utilizes the blockchain technology to create a financial integration between old classic stock and commodities market with the new trend of Crypto Trading platforms. The New York Exchange Coin is dedicated to using the smart contract feature of the Blockchain technology to raise and enhance investors to see the opportunities present in the stock market and commodities. NYE uses smart contracts and secure payment integration to facilitate transparent investments and perform all transactions efficiently through distributed processing.”

