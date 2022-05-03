Newtek Business Services (NEWT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 99.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Newtek Business Services stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $560.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newtek Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

