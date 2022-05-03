New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,706 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.19% of New Residential Investment worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 800,566 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth about $479,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,830. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.67. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.