New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Shares Down 3.2%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 5,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open-cut coal mines that produce thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in north Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

