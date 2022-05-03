Neutrino USD Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.84 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $933.70 million and $5.84 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00221471 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.00453587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00038909 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71,936.60 or 1.90029166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 953,059,036 coins and its circulating supply is 953,058,437 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.