NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEO. Stephens cut NeoGenomics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.64.

Shares of NEO opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

