Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NEM. Barclays set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($87.37) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nemetschek currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €86.55 ($91.11).

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €70.70 ($74.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 65.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €80.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.12. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €54.64 ($57.52) and a 12 month high of €116.15 ($122.26).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

