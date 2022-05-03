Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Compass Point lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NAVI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.92. 1,481,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90. Navient has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Navient by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

