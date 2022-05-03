NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.75) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.00) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.37) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.75) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 302.50 ($3.78).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 218.68 ($2.73) on Friday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.22). The company has a market capitalization of £23.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 226.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

