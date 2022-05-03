NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.75) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.37) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.00) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 302.50 ($3.78).

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 218.60 ($2.73) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.20. The firm has a market cap of £23.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.62. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.22).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

