National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

