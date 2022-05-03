National Bankshares Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$9.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SES. TD Securities boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price target (up from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.87.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$6.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -7.20. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.73 and a 52 week high of C$6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.65.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total transaction of C$404,311.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$261,043.09. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,920 shares of company stock valued at $431,357.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

