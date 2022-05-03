National Bankshares Lowers Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$19.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELD. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.25.

ELD traded up C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.32. 236,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,966. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$9.52 and a one year high of C$15.73.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$308.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$423,294.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,393,748.80. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 9,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total value of C$133,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,587,988.91. Insiders sold a total of 49,768 shares of company stock worth $716,880 in the last quarter.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

