MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

MVB Financial stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $496.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

