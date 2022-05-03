Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 2.69. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.